TGL betting preview: Can Tiger Woods spoil TGL debut for Rory McIlroy and Boston Common?

Not only would I be taking Boston at the -188 to win, I’d be looking at them to take an early lead. You can get +110 for them to lead after three holes and +100 for them to lead after six holes. Boston owns the hammer from the start, and McIlroy might be smart to throw it down immediately after bombing the opening drive on the 516-yard, par-4 “Flex” if it finds the short grass. Woods will then have to find fairway and hope Kisner, from farther away, can match Scott – one of the best ball-strikers of the last few decades.