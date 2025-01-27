Jake Knapp betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.518. In that tournament, he finished 31st.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 8.709 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169 (he finished 70th in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.