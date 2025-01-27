Jake Knapp betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 08: Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 08, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp enters play Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 32nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last tournament.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In the past five years, this is Knapp's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Knapp has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 1.473 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Knapp is averaging -3.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranked 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Knapp ranked 108th on TOUR with an average of 0.001 per round. Additionally, he ranked 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.41%.
- On the greens, Knapp registered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 115th on TOUR, while he ranked 99th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07. He broke par 23.11% of the time (133rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.5
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.41%
|54.94%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.11%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|16.74%
|9.88%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season, one of Knapp's two wins came when he shot even-par at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
- Knapp collected 970 points last season, placing 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.518. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 8.709 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169 (he finished 70th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|-3.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|0.001
|-1.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.197
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|1.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.323
|-3.368
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-71-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.