2H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Matt Fitzpatrick seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took 58th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Fitzpatrick last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 58th with a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20245869-68-76-3
    2/2/2023MC71-70-76+2
    2/3/2022669-67-69-68-14
    2/6/20206071-70-68-79+1
    2/7/2019MC71-70-76+2

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.973 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 last season, which ranked 102nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 127th on TOUR with an average of -0.122 per round. Additionally, he ranked 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.40%.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 23rd last season, and his 28.34 putts-per-round average ranked 22nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0290.7
    Greens in Regulation %15564.40%56.14%
    Putts Per Round2228.3428.4
    Par Breakers7125.12%23.10%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%12.28%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times (77.3%).
    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot 2-under and finished fifth.
    • With 1074 points last season, Fitzpatrick finished 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 3.987. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
    • Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 4.406. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.330 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.295). That ranked second in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0360.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.122-2.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0750.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4172.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4061.421

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-65-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday573-70-74-69-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-79-69+137
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3674-65-63-69-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-69-66-70-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship5070-78-73-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf CompetitionW/D73-64-81+5--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-65-68-70-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship2874-72-71-70-1118
    January 2-5The Sentry2473-65-66-68-2043

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.