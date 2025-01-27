Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fitzpatrick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.973 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.