Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Matt Fitzpatrick seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took 58th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Fitzpatrick last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 58th with a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|2/2/2023
|MC
|71-70-76
|+2
|2/3/2022
|6
|69-67-69-68
|-14
|2/6/2020
|60
|71-70-68-79
|+1
|2/7/2019
|MC
|71-70-76
|+2
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.973 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 last season, which ranked 102nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 127th on TOUR with an average of -0.122 per round. Additionally, he ranked 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.40%.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 23rd last season, and his 28.34 putts-per-round average ranked 22nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|64.40%
|56.14%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.34
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|71
|25.12%
|23.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|12.28%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times (77.3%).
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot 2-under and finished fifth.
- With 1074 points last season, Fitzpatrick finished 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 3.987. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
- Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 4.406. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.330 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.295). That ranked second in the field.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.036
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.122
|-2.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.075
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.417
|2.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.406
|1.421
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|W/D
|73-64-81
|+5
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|118
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|73-65-66-68
|-20
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.