2H AGO
Lee Hodges betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges looks for a better result in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he finished 58th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Hodges at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hodges has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Hodges finished 58th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Hodges' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|2/3/2022
|MC
|70-77-67
|-1
Hodges' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hodges is averaging 4.856 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Hodges .
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season (114th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranked 132nd, while his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.363.
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 158th on TOUR last season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd. He broke par 21.31% of the time (170th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|68.13%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.31%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.74%
|11.11%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges last season played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hodges had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot 14-under and finished fifth (two shots back of the winner).
- Hodges collected 596 points last season, placing 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.878.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169 (he finished eighth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.363
|1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.302
|2.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.209
|4.856
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-64-67-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-70-69-70
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-73-70
|-2
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.