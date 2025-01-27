Lee Hodges betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.878.

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169 (he finished eighth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.