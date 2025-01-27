PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Lee Hodges looks for a better result in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he finished 58th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hodges has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Hodges finished 58th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Hodges' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20245870-75-68-3
    2/3/2022MC70-77-67-1

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hodges is averaging 4.856 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season (114th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranked 132nd, while his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.363.
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 158th on TOUR last season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd. He broke par 21.31% of the time (170th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.6302.0
    Greens in Regulation %7468.13%73.33%
    Putts Per Round14229.3629.1
    Par Breakers17021.31%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.74%11.11%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges last season played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hodges had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot 14-under and finished fifth (two shots back of the winner).
    • Hodges collected 596 points last season, placing 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.878.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0231.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3631.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.247-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.3022.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.2094.856

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-65-70-67-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-77+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-69-66-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic569-63-69-67-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-64-67-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express3466-70-69-70-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-73-70-268

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.