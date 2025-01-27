Davis Thompson betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Thompson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -1.094 Strokes Gained: Putting.