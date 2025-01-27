PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson hits the links in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 coming off a 51st-place finish in The American Express in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Thompson is playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -1.094 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 2.022 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 (38th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson sported a 0.306 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 68.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 90th last season, while he averaged 28.82 putts per round (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.3308.7
    Greens in Regulation %5968.64%76.85%
    Putts Per Round6728.8229.5
    Par Breakers3825.99%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.40%9.57%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson last season participated in 27 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 81.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Thompson's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 28-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1385 points last season, Thompson ranked 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.006.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.331 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2801.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.306-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4321.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.042-1.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.0602.022

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-74-69-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-68-66-66-18--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6070-71-67-72-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3678-64-68-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5169-69-68-71-117

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.