Davis Thompson betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson hits the links in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 coming off a 51st-place finish in The American Express in his last competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Thompson is playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -1.094 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 2.022 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 (38th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson sported a 0.306 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 68.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 90th last season, while he averaged 28.82 putts per round (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.64%
|76.85%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.99%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.40%
|9.57%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson last season participated in 27 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 81.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Thompson's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 28-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 1385 points last season, Thompson ranked 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.006.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.331 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|1.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.306
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.432
|1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.042
|-1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.060
|2.022
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-68-66-66
|-18
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|78-64-68-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|69-69-68-71
|-11
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
