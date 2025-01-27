Tony Finau betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Tony Finau looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Finau has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Finau last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 47th with a score of 5-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Finau's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|2/7/2019
|38
|69-73-70-70
|-5
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Finau has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of -2.716 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -0.498 Strokes Gained: Total.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 (68th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.4 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked second on TOUR with a mark of 0.808.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 156th on TOUR, while he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01. He broke par 25.60% of the time (54th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|308.4
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|68.99%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.60%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.64%
|10.13%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Finau had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- With 1635 points last season, Finau ranked 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Finau produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 5.073. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.462. In that event, he finished second.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.465), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.161
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.808
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.296
|-2.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.033
|-0.498
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|70-66-74-71
|-3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|67-69-66-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-74
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.