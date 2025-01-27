PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Tony Finau looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Finau has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Finau last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 47th with a score of 5-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Finau's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20244772-72-67-5
    2/7/20193869-73-70-70-5

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Finau has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has an average of -2.716 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -0.498 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 (68th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.4 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked second on TOUR with a mark of 0.808.
    • On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 156th on TOUR, while he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01. He broke par 25.60% of the time (54th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34308.4306.5
    Greens in Regulation %5268.99%72.22%
    Putts Per Round9129.0129.6
    Par Breakers5425.60%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.64%10.13%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Finau had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 1635 points last season, Finau ranked 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Finau produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 5.073. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.462. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.465), which ranked 24th in the field.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1610.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8080.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3600.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.296-2.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.033-0.498

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-68-69-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship1370-73-72-68-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2370-66-74-71-30
    January 2-5The Sentry1567-69-66-69-2163
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-66-74-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.