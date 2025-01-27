PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Jason Day shot 13-under and placed sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last seven appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Day has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Day finished sixth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Day's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/2024669-71-63-13
    2/3/20222468-66-70-74-9
    2/11/2021769-69-68-69-13
    2/6/2020467-64-70-75-11
    2/7/2019465-69-72-68-13

    Day's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Day has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has an average of -3.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Day .

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 (74th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 152nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.343, while he ranked 164th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.45%.
    • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.91, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8298.0
    Greens in Regulation %16463.45%48.25%
    Putts Per Round827.9129.3
    Par Breakers1127.78%21.35%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.98%9.94%

    Day's best finishes

    • Last season Day participated in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 87% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Day had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 22-under and finished third (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 1345 points last season, Day finished 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1320.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.3432.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1530.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.541-3.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4830.578

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition969-68-67-68-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2272-67-65-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3378-69-71-71+182
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1975-70-73-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational662-67-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-70-68-70-1419
    January 16-19The American Express364-66-67-69-22163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3274-69-70-76+121

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.