Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Jason Day shot 13-under and placed sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last seven appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Day has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 12-under.
- Day finished sixth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
Day's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|2/3/2022
|24
|68-66-70-74
|-9
|2/11/2021
|7
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|2/6/2020
|4
|67-64-70-75
|-11
|2/7/2019
|4
|65-69-72-68
|-13
Day's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Day has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Day has an average of -3.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 (74th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 152nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.343, while he ranked 164th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.45%.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.91, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|63.45%
|48.25%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.91
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|21.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.98%
|9.94%
Day's best finishes
- Last season Day participated in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 87% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Day had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 22-under and finished third (three shots back of the winner).
- With 1345 points last season, Day finished 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.343
|2.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.153
|0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.541
|-3.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|0.578
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|82
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|75-70-73-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|62-67-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.