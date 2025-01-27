Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994 (he finished fourth in that event).

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.