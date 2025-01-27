PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cam Davis betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cam Davis of Australia lines up a putt on the fourth green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    After he finished 20th in this tournament in 2024, Cam Davis has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    Latest odds for Davis at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Davis has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 20th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Davis' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20242070-69-68-9
    2/11/20211474-67-69-68-10
    2/6/20203871-72-69-73-2
    2/7/20195972-68-72-78+3

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Davis has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 0.165 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 last season, which ranked 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranked 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 123rd on TOUR with an average of -0.105 per round. Additionally, he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 147th last season, while he averaged 28.69 putts per round (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69303.2307.7
    Greens in Regulation %16363.49%71.53%
    Putts Per Round5228.6928.8
    Par Breakers11823.67%32.29%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%11.46%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he won the title with a score of 18-under.
    • With 1051 points last season, Davis finished 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.275. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.326. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 4.229. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.109-1.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.1050.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0410.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.2540.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.4260.165

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-65-72-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-69-71-67-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-70-72-66-8385
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-78+11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1373-64-64-69-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American Express1869-67-67-69-1647

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.