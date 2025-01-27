Cam Davis betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -15 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.

Davis has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.