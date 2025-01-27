Cam Davis betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cam Davis of Australia lines up a putt on the fourth green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
After he finished 20th in this tournament in 2024, Cam Davis has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Davis has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 20th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Davis' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|2/11/2021
|14
|74-67-69-68
|-10
|2/6/2020
|38
|71-72-69-73
|-2
|2/7/2019
|59
|72-68-72-78
|+3
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 0.165 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 last season, which ranked 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranked 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 123rd on TOUR with an average of -0.105 per round. Additionally, he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 147th last season, while he averaged 28.69 putts per round (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|303.2
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|63.49%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.69
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.67%
|32.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|11.46%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he won the title with a score of 18-under.
- With 1051 points last season, Davis finished 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.275. He finished 19th in that event.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.326. In that event, he finished 20th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 4.229. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.109
|-1.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.105
|0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.041
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.426
|0.165
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-70-72-66
|-8
|385
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|73-64-64-69
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|69-67-67-69
|-16
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.