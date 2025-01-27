Russell Henley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Henley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five events, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Henley is averaging 0.326 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.