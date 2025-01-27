Russell Henley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Russell Henley finished 58th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, shooting a 3-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in Pebble Beach, California, USA, at Pebble Beach Golf Links .
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Henley has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2024, Henley finished 58th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
Henley's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|2/7/2019
|MC
|71-68-78
|+2
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 0.326 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 3.912 in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 last season ranked 106th on TOUR, and his 73.5% driving accuracy average ranked third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley ranked 33rd on TOUR with an average of 0.343 per round. Additionally, he ranked 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.99%.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, while he averaged 27.90 putts per round (seventh).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|291.3
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|64.99%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.90
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.17%
|11.11%
Henley's best finishes
- Last season Henley participated in 20 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 95%.
- Last season Henley's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot 7-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Henley earned 1671 points last season, which placed him 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.499. He finished 30th in that event.
- Henley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 7.877. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.147), which ranked third in the field.
- Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.014
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.343
|1.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.289
|2.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.304
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.950
|3.912
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|67-71-67-62
|-17
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|69-71-79-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|30
|70-69-68-68
|-17
|32
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|64
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.