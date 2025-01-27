PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thomas Detry betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Thomas Detry enters play Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 15th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open his last time in competition.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Detry's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In 2024, Detry finished fourth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Detry's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/2024463-70-69-14
    2/2/20233771-69-73-69-5

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Thomas Detry has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 1.251 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 1.216 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 last season, which ranked 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranked 67th, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.196.
    • On the greens, Detry registered a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.07, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 28.36% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67303.3309.5
    Greens in Regulation %16663.35%66.94%
    Putts Per Round1128.0728.3
    Par Breakers528.36%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance16216.83%14.44%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry played 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Detry had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Detry collected 1202 points last season, ranking 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.702 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.285, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
    • Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1201.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.196-1.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.226-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5321.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2311.216

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4674-68-71-65-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3172-70-72-74E103
    January 2-5The Sentry567-65-65-71-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5367-68-71-68-66
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1571-71-71-74-146

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

