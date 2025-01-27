Thomas Detry betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Thomas Detry enters play Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 15th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Detry's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In 2024, Detry finished fourth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Detry's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|2/2/2023
|37
|71-69-73-69
|-5
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Thomas Detry has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 1.251 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 1.216 Strokes Gained: Total.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 last season, which ranked 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranked 67th, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.196.
- On the greens, Detry registered a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.07, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 28.36% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|303.3
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|63.35%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.07
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|5
|28.36%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|16.83%
|14.44%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry played 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Detry had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Detry collected 1202 points last season, ranking 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.702 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.285, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
- Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.120
|1.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.196
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.226
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.532
|1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.231
|1.216
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|72-70-72-74
|E
|103
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|67-65-65-71
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|6
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|71-71-71-74
|-1
|46
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.