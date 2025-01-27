Thomas Detry betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117. He finished 17th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.702 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.285, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.