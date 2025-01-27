Justin Thomas betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Justin Thomas hits the links in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 after a second-place finish in The American Express in his last competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Thomas has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 13-under and finishing sixth.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Thomas' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five three times over his last five tournaments.
- Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 19-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Thomas has an average of 0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging 6.907 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season, which ranked 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranked 26th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas ranked ninth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.639, while he ranked 135th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.59%.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 174th last season, and his 28.48 putts-per-round average ranked 30th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.59%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.48
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|23
|27.03%
|31.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.76%
|5.56%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas played 21 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
- Last season Thomas' best performance came when he shot 23-under and finished second at The American Express.
- Thomas collected 1445 points last season, ranking 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thomas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.951.
- Thomas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.338. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.666, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.639
|4.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.466
|2.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.478
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.762
|6.907
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|71-71-68-63
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|2
|67-64-68-66
|-23
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
