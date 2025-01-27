Justin Thomas betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Thomas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.951.

Thomas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.338. He finished second in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.666, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.