Austin Eckroat betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat enters play in Pebble Beach, California, USA, seeking better results Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Eckroat has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 65th.
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Eckroat's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/2/2023
|MC
|72-71-74
|+2
|2/3/2022
|65
|66-71-74
|-4
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 18-under.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 1.283 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 1.437 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 last season ranked 30th on TOUR, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat had a 0.395 mark (27th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 129th last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.63%
|31.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.88%
|11.81%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat last season played 27 tournaments, picking up two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 81.5%.
- Last season Eckroat had two wins, with one of them coming at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 24-under.
- Eckroat's 1069 points last season ranked him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.397.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best mark last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that event).
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.333
|1.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.395
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-1.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.172
|1.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.301
|1.437
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-68-68-67
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
