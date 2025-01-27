PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat enters play in Pebble Beach, California, USA, seeking better results Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Eckroat has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 65th.
    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Eckroat's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/2/2023MC72-71-74+2
    2/3/20226566-71-74-4

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 18-under.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 1.283 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 1.437 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 last season ranked 30th on TOUR, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat had a 0.395 mark (27th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 129th last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8294.1
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%75.00%
    Putts Per Round6428.8028.8
    Par Breakers8424.63%31.60%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.88%11.81%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat last season played 27 tournaments, picking up two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 81.5%.
    • Last season Eckroat had two wins, with one of them coming at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 24-under.
    • Eckroat's 1069 points last season ranked him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.397.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best mark last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that event).
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3331.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3950.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.243-1.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.1721.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3011.437

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship168-67-66-63-24--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1767-70-69-66-10--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-68-68-67-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-70-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.