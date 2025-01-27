Austin Eckroat betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.397.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best mark last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that event).