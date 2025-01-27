Robert MacIntyre betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Robert MacIntyre finished the weekend at 6-under, good for a 53rd-place finish. He heads into the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 looking for better results.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is MacIntyre's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- Robert MacIntyre has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging -1.535 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 0.787 Strokes Gained: Total.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season, which ranked 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 57th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, MacIntyre ranked 113th on TOUR with an average of -0.051 per round. Additionally, he ranked 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.97%.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 35th last season, while he averaged 28.51 putts per round (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|304.9
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|65.97%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.46%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.20%
|11.42%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre played 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 57.7%.
- Last season, one of MacIntyre's two wins came when he shot 16-under at the RBC Canadian Open.
- With 1535 points last season, MacIntyre finished 17th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.288
|1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.051
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.166
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.321
|-1.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.725
|0.787
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-71-71-64
|-9
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|68-71-68-70
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|70-66-69-66
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
