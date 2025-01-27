Robert MacIntyre betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.