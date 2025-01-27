PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Robert MacIntyre finished the weekend at 6-under, good for a 53rd-place finish. He heads into the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is MacIntyre's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • Robert MacIntyre has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre is averaging -1.535 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 0.787 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on MacIntyre .

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season, which ranked 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 57th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, MacIntyre ranked 113th on TOUR with an average of -0.051 per round. Additionally, he ranked 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.97%.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 35th last season, while he averaged 28.51 putts per round (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57304.9304.4
    Greens in Regulation %12565.97%56.79%
    Putts Per Round3128.5129.6
    Par Breakers5725.46%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.20%11.42%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre played 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 57.7%.
    • Last season, one of MacIntyre's two wins came when he shot 16-under at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • With 1535 points last season, MacIntyre finished 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142.
    • MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2881.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0510.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1660.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.321-1.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7250.787

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship767-66-70-65-12350
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D72-71-1--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-71-71-64-90
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge768-71-68-70-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1570-66-69-66-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-68-71-67-66

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.