Ludvig Åberg on track, but look for Round 2 North Course challengers at Farmers Insurance Open

Hideki Matsuyama (+600) – Frankly the odds are not juicy enough to feel extremely comfortable jumping on the recent winner at The Sentry. He’s given up five shots to Åberg who might slow in the second round but won’t likely fall off a cliff. It’s good to know Matsuyama’s scoring average on the North in his last six attempts is a reasonable 67.33 because you would think a 67 would be his minimum target if he is to keep pace. If anyone is to run with him, it would be the Japanese star. Has four results in the top 13 at Torrey Pines in the last seven years.