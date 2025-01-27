Matthieu Pavon betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Matthieu Pavon looks to improve upon his third-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Pavon has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 15-under and finishing third.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Pavon's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
Pavon's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Pavon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- Matthieu Pavon has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 1.611 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging -2.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 (104th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.9 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pavon ranked 53rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.249, while he ranked 126th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.96%.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 109th. He broke par 25.13% of the time (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.9
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.96%
|38.89%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.13
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|70
|25.13%
|19.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|17.72%
|14.05%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon took part in 22 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Pavon's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he won the title with a score of 15-under.
- With 1569 points last season, Pavon ranked 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.349 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394 (he finished first in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.027
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|-2.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|1.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.014
|-2.023
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-73-69-72
|E
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|5
|63-67-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|74-70-69-68
|-11
|14
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.