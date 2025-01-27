Will Zalatoris betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris delivered his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that tournament, he finished 41st.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.677). That ranked in the field.