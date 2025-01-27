Will Zalatoris betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Will Zalatoris of the United States lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 19, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris enters play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 after a 12th-place finish at The American Express.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Zalatoris has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
- In 2021, Zalatoris finished 55th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Zalatoris' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/11/2021
|55
|69-74-75-69
|-1
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
- Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 1.208 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 2.290 Strokes Gained: Total.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season ranked 76th on TOUR, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Zalatoris had a 0.197 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 132nd last season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranked 138th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|65.32%
|75.83%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|173
|21.13%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.07%
|7.78%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris played 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Zalatoris put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. He shot 14-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- Zalatoris placed 49th in the FedExCup standings with 1019 points last season.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris delivered his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.677). That ranked in the field.
- Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.128
|1.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.197
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.127
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.181
|1.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.016
|2.290
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|204
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|57
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.