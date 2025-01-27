PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Will Zalatoris of the United States lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 19, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Will Zalatoris of the United States lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 19, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Will Zalatoris enters play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 after a 12th-place finish at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Zalatoris has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
    • In 2021, Zalatoris finished 55th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Zalatoris' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/11/20215569-74-75-69-1

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Zalatoris has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
    • Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 1.208 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 2.290 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season ranked 76th on TOUR, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Zalatoris had a 0.197 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 132nd last season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranked 138th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5305.6
    Greens in Regulation %14165.32%75.83%
    Putts Per Round13829.3328.8
    Par Breakers17321.13%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance12215.07%7.78%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris played 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Zalatoris put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. He shot 14-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • Zalatoris placed 49th in the FedExCup standings with 1019 points last season.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris delivered his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.677). That ranked in the field.
    • Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1281.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.197-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.127-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.1811.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.0162.290

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4264-72-68-69-718
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D66-71-7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-65-67-70-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-69-72-71-5204
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-71-65-68-5--
    January 2-5The Sentry2665-70-65-73-1938
    January 16-19The American Express1266-66-69-70-1757

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.