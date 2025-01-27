Erik van Rooyen betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.942.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424. He finished 39th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.