Erik van Rooyen betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Erik van Rooyen seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He placed 20th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, van Rooyen has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 20th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
van Rooyen's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|2/2/2023
|MC
|76-68-73
|+2
van Rooyen's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, van Rooyen has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 317.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 1.295 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 (40th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.2 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen ranked 94th on TOUR with a mark of 0.095.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 26th last season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|317.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|71.24%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.65%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.71%
|11.76%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen played 25 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 76% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished second at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- van Rooyen's 813 points last season ranked him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.942.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424. He finished 39th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|-0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.095
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.216
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.403
|1.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.560
|0.197
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
