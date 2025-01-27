Brendon Todd betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.448. He finished 44th in that tournament.

Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance last season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.220. He finished 44th in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).