PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Brendon Todd of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Brendon Todd of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his 58th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    Latest odds for Todd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Todd's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In Todd's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 58th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Todd's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20245870-73-70-3
    2/2/2023270-69-68-65-15
    2/3/20221668-69-70-70-10
    2/7/2019MC69-73-74+1

    Todd's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 66th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Todd has an average finishing position of 66th in his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-over.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd is averaging 1.734 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -4.831 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.398 last season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.8 yards) ranked 184th, while his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd ranked 164th on TOUR with an average of -0.423 per round. Additionally, he ranked 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.08%.
    • On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 24th on TOUR, while he ranked 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.28. He broke par 20.59% of the time (178th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance184279.8278.0
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%56.75%
    Putts Per Round1828.2827.9
    Par Breakers17820.59%15.87%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.03%11.51%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
    • Last season Todd's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 9-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Todd placed 66th in the FedExCup standings with 720 points last season.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.448. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance last season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.220. He finished 44th in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.398-1.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.423-4.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.300-0.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4091.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.112-4.831

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-69-69-70-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship4470-70-73-70-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7575-76-70-69+10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5773-67-72-69-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressW/D76-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.