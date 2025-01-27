Brendon Todd betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Brendon Todd of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his 58th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Todd's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 58th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Todd's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|2/2/2023
|2
|70-69-68-65
|-15
|2/3/2022
|16
|68-69-70-70
|-10
|2/7/2019
|MC
|69-73-74
|+1
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 66th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Todd has an average finishing position of 66th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-over.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging 1.734 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -4.831 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.398 last season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.8 yards) ranked 184th, while his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd ranked 164th on TOUR with an average of -0.423 per round. Additionally, he ranked 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.08%.
- On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 24th on TOUR, while he ranked 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.28. He broke par 20.59% of the time (178th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|279.8
|278.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|56.75%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|178
|20.59%
|15.87%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.03%
|11.51%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
- Last season Todd's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 9-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Todd placed 66th in the FedExCup standings with 720 points last season.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.448. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance last season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.220. He finished 44th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.398
|-1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.423
|-4.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.300
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.409
|1.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.112
|-4.831
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-69-69-70
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|75
|75-76-70-69
|+10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|73-67-72-69
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
