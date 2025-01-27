Min Woo Lee betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Min Woo Lee hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 27th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over the last two times Lee has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Lee's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/3/2022
|MC
|69-75-70
|-1
|2/11/2021
|MC
|76-73
|+5
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 26th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 317.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee has an average of -1.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 1.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|314.8
|317.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.11
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.67%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|17.17%
|14.51%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times (85%).
- Last season Lee's best performance came when he shot 17-under and finished second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Lee ranked 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 783 points last season.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.690
|2.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.213
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.110
|-1.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.478
|1.540
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|22
|76-65-68-68
|-7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|68-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.