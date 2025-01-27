PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Min Woo Lee betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Min Woo Lee hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 27th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over the last two times Lee has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Lee's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/3/2022MC69-75-70-1
    2/11/2021MC76-73+5

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 26th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 317.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee has an average of -1.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 1.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7314.8317.1
    Greens in Regulation %13765.40%55.56%
    Putts Per Round10629.1129.8
    Par Breakers4725.67%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance16617.17%14.51%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times (85%).
    • Last season Lee's best performance came when he shot 17-under and finished second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Lee ranked 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 783 points last season.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6902.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2130.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.111-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.110-1.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4781.540

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-80+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2276-65-68-68-7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-68-70-66-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship3268-69-73-71-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-69-65-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.