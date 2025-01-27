Kevin Yu betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Yu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Yu has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.