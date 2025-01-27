Kevin Yu betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 03: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei prepares to play his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu looks for a better result in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he placed 58th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Yu's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Yu finished 58th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Yu's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|2/2/2023
|7
|68-70-70-67
|-12
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.823 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 last season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranked 37th, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu had a 0.319 mark (36th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 153rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranked 171st. He broke par 27.32% of the time (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.0
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|71.54%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.82
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.32%
|25.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.46%
|11.11%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 59.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Yu's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he won the title with a score of 37-under.
- Yu ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings with 469 points last season.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.
- Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that event, he finished 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.671, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.539
|2.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.319
|-0.891
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.336
|0.823
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|73-68-70-68
|-13
|17
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
