2H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 03: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei prepares to play his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu looks for a better result in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he placed 58th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Yu at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Yu's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Yu finished 58th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Yu's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20245872-68-73-3
    2/2/2023768-70-70-67-12

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.823 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 last season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranked 37th, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu had a 0.319 mark (36th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 153rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranked 171st. He broke par 27.32% of the time (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37308.0295.0
    Greens in Regulation %1071.54%73.33%
    Putts Per Round17129.8229.9
    Par Breakers1627.32%25.19%
    Bogey Avoidance9314.46%11.11%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 59.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Yu's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he won the title with a score of 37-under.
    • Yu ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings with 469 points last season.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.
    • Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.671, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5392.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.319-0.891
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.233-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.288-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3360.823

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-71+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1665-68-66-71-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1167-68-69-66-12--
    January 2-5The Sentry4473-68-70-68-1317
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.