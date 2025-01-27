Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Over his last five events, Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice.

Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.

Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 306.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging -1.759 Strokes Gained: Putting.