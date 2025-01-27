PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tommy Fleetwood hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 20th-place finish in the TOUR Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Fleetwood has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 38th.
    • In 2024, Fleetwood finished 31st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Fleetwood's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20243169-72-68-7
    2/7/20194573-68-71-71-4

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice.
    • Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 306.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging -1.759 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 2.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.4306.9
    Greens in Regulation %9367.29%54.01%
    Putts Per Round7828.9329.6
    Par Breakers16021.99%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.28%9.57%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood participated in 20 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Fleetwood had his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, where he finished second with a score of 18-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Fleetwood collected 1223 points last season, placing 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3021.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0992.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2180.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.040-1.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6592.251

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1567-67-66-65-15125
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3465-69-66-71-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition267-64-69-66-18--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-70-68-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-69-70-69-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2070-67-71-67-90

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.