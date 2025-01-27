Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 20th-place finish in the TOUR Championship his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Fleetwood has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 38th.
- In 2024, Fleetwood finished 31st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Fleetwood's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|2/7/2019
|45
|73-68-71-71
|-4
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice.
- Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 306.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging -1.759 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fleetwood is averaging 2.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.4
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.29%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|160
|21.99%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.28%
|9.57%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood participated in 20 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Fleetwood had his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, where he finished second with a score of 18-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Fleetwood collected 1223 points last season, placing 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.302
|1.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.099
|2.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.040
|-1.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.659
|2.251
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|125
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|2
|67-64-69-66
|-18
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|385
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-67-71-67
|-9
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.