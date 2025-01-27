Sungjae Im betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 seeking an improved score.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Im's average finish has been 66th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Im last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 66th with a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Im's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|2/7/2019
|MC
|71-77-69
|+2
Im's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Im has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Im has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 1.947 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 4.967 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 last season (29th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im ranked 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.054.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 65th on TOUR, while he ranked 16th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22. He broke par 26.18% of the time (34th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.13%
|57.02%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.22
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.18%
|28.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|9.94%
Im's best finishes
- Im played 27 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season Im's best performance came at The Sentry. He shot 29-under and finished third in that event.
- Im's 1896 points last season placed him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Im produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 5.081 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance last season was at the TOUR Championship, where his 4.161 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.058, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 12th in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.344
|2.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.054
|-1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.264
|1.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.138
|1.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.800
|4.967
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|3
|69-67-62-65
|-29
|350
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-65-68
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|69-71-72-71
|-5
|123
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.