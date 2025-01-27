Sungjae Im betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Im at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Im's average finish has been 66th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Im last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 66th with a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Im's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20246672-76-66-2
    2/7/2019MC71-77-69+2

    Im's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Im has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Im has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 1.947 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 4.967 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 last season (29th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im ranked 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.054.
    • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 65th on TOUR, while he ranked 16th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22. He broke par 26.18% of the time (34th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113298.8294.2
    Greens in Regulation %14565.13%57.02%
    Putts Per Round1628.2227.8
    Par Breakers3426.18%28.07%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%9.94%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im played 27 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season Im's best performance came at The Sentry. He shot 29-under and finished third in that event.
    • Im's 1896 points last season placed him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Im produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 5.081 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance last season was at the TOUR Championship, where his 4.161 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.058, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3442.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.054-1.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2641.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1381.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8004.967

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry369-67-62-65-29350
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC77-65-68-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open469-71-72-71-5123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

