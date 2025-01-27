Sungjae Im betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Over his last five appearances, Im has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Im has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Im has an average of 1.947 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.