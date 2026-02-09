PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview: Betting odds and stats

Golfbet News

Mic’d up with 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach winner Rory McIlroy

Mic’d up with 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach winner Rory McIlroy

    The PGA TOUR heads to Pebble Beach, California this week for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Feb. 12-15, 2026
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,989 yards
    • Purse: $20.0 million
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    Betting profiles for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
