Sepp Straka betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka finished tied for seventh at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Straka's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|65-65-70-72
|-16
|2024
|T26
|69-71-68
|-8
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 16-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-69-67-68
|-9
|44
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished third with a score of 5-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.532
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.990
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.857
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.561
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.819
|-0.007
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.532 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.990 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Straka has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points (71st) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.29% (94th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
