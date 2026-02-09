PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka finished tied for seventh at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Straka at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Straka's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T765-65-70-72-16
    2024T2669-71-68-8

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-69-67-68-944
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship3074-65-77-71+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished third with a score of 5-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.5320.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.990-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.857-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.561-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.819-0.007

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.532 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.990 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Straka has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points (71st) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.29% (94th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

