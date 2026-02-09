Sepp Straka betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Straka has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished third with a score of 5-under.

Straka has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.