Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen will compete at Pebble Beach Golf Links from Feb. 12-15 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-71-65-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-65-78
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-63-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|66-69-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|70-69-67-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|3
|69-69-66-64
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-64-74-68
|-5
|15.500
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.363
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.266
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.615
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.004
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|1.241
|0.251
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.363 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a 0.266 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 74.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Thorbjornsen has delivered a 0.615 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
- Thorbjornsen currently sits 16th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points and ranks 22nd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
