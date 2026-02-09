Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.