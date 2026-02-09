Viktor Hovland betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hovland has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.

Hovland has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Hovland has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.