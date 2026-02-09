PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway tees off on the eighth hole during day four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 25, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)



    Viktor Hovland tied for 22nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his recent result in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Hovland's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2265-70-73-70-10
    2024T5869-72-72-3
    2023T1370-67-69-71-10

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1069-70-65-68-1270.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship1268-71-67-63-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-68-69-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3274-68-67-67-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-73-75-70+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-72-71-137.000

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.6100.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101.1800.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.685-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.9180.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92.1740.991

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.610 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 1.180 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 26.75, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Hovland earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th, and he ranked 39th with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

