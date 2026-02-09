Viktor Hovland betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Viktor Hovland of Norway tees off on the eighth hole during day four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 25, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland tied for 22nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his recent result in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Hovland's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|65-70-73-70
|-10
|2024
|T58
|69-72-72
|-3
|2023
|T13
|70-67-69-71
|-10
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|69-70-65-68
|-12
|70.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
- Hovland has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.610
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|1.180
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.685
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.918
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|2.174
|0.991
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.610 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 1.180 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 26.75, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Hovland earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th, and he ranked 39th with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
