7H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, set to tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 17th.

    Latest odds for Lee at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Lee's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1769-71-68-69-11
    2022MC69-75-70-1
    2021MC76-73+5

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-65-68-73-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3862-71-69-70-1615.500
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1073-65-67-68-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6876-72-72-70+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-73-68-66-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6373-69-71-72+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-71-76-75+1013.250

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.5280.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.199-0.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.699-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.649-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.379-0.633

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee has a -0.199 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

