Min Woo Lee betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, set to tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 17th.
Lee's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|2022
|MC
|69-75-70
|-1
|2021
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-65-68-73
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|62-71-69-70
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|76-72-72-70
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-73-68-66
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.250
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.528
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.199
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.699
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.649
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.379
|-0.633
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee has a -0.199 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
