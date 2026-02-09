Rory McIlroy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McIlroy has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

McIlroy has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

McIlroy has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

McIlroy has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.