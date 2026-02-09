PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mic’d up with 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach winner Rory McIlroy

Mic'd up with 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach winner Rory McIlroy

    Rory McIlroy returns as the defending champion at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, having won last year with a score of 21-under. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on defending his title at the $20 million event.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    McIlroy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025166-70-65-66-21
    2024T6671-74-69-2

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 21-under.
    • McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2366-67-71-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-66-71-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT770-69-66-69-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT268-65-66-68-13245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT664-71-68-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1974-72-74-67+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-78+9--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4774-69-72-72+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-67-69-68-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • McIlroy has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.215

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy sported a 0.295 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy delivered a -0.049 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

