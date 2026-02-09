Rory McIlroy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Mic’d up with 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach winner Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy returns as the defending champion at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, having won last year with a score of 21-under. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on defending his title at the $20 million event.
McIlroy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|66-70-65-66
|-21
|2024
|T66
|71-74-69
|-2
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-67-71-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|68-65-66-68
|-13
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|64-71-68-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- McIlroy has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.215
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy sported a 0.295 mark in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy delivered a -0.049 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
