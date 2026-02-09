Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy finished tied for 58th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
McCarthy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|2024
|T26
|68-70-70
|-8
|2023
|T4
|69-69-71-64
|-14
|2022
|T12
|68-70-66-71
|-12
|2021
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 5-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-5
|7.5
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-68-69
|-14
|5.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-73-70-67
|-5
|12
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-67-70
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-69-76-68
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-67-72-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|63
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|58.714
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.319
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.271
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.055
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.216
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.752
|0.375
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.271 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points (95th) this season and ranked 79th with a 13.43% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
