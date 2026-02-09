PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for 58th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    McCarthy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5871-70-70-72-5
    2024T2668-70-70-8
    2023T469-69-71-64-14
    2022T1268-70-66-71-12
    2021MC72-72E

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-70-72-57.5
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-68-69-145.2
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-73-70-67-512
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-67-70-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2870-69-76-68+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-67-72-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-69-69-63-1263
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-68-70-65-1558.714

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.3190.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.2710.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.055-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.2160.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.7520.375

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.271 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points (95th) this season and ranked 79th with a 13.43% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW