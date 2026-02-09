Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McCarthy has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

McCarthy has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.