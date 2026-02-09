Collin Morikawa betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Collin Morikawa of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa finished tied for 17th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Morikawa's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|2024
|T14
|67-70-69
|-10
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-65-72-71
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-64-68-68
|-19
|75.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's strokes gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.455
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.342
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.050
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.995
|-0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.248
|-0.143
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.455 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.342 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.995 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Morikawa has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
