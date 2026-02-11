AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am props: Don’t shy away from 'Without Scottie Scheffler' market

The 2021 champion, Daniel Berger (+950), opened 2026 with a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and earned a T16 at TPC Scottsdale after closing with 65. Squaring only five bogeys for the week at the WM Phoenix Open, he returns to an event where he has played three times and owns three top-10 paydays. The vibes should be flowing this week as he makes his first appearance at the event since his win five years ago. I will not talk you out of hedging Berger at +405 in the Top 10 market, either.