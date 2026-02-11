AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am props: Don’t shy away from 'Without Scottie Scheffler' market
Written by Mike Glasscott
A loaded field of 80 players graces the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the first Signature Event of the season. With a ton of premium players teeing it up at both Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach Golf Links, it is time to look at DraftKings Sportsbook for deeper prop markets and betting opportunities!
Winner Without Scottie Scheffler
For those much braver than I am, you can have Jason Day (+3700) at almost +5000, if you choose to include the world No. 1.
No, thanks.
Making his 16th start, the Australian has never missed the weekend and has never won the event. In 15 weekends, he owns nine top-10 paydays and 13 top-25 checks. His record at Torrey Pines and Pebble Beach reinforces his affinity for Poa annua and golf on the coast of California. In his previous 10 visits, he has one payday outside T13 (T24, 2022).
Top 5 (including ties)
The 2021 champion, Daniel Berger (+950), opened 2026 with a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and earned a T16 at TPC Scottsdale after closing with 65. Squaring only five bogeys for the week at the WM Phoenix Open, he returns to an event where he has played three times and owns three top-10 paydays. The vibes should be flowing this week as he makes his first appearance at the event since his win five years ago. I will not talk you out of hedging Berger at +405 in the Top 10 market, either.
Top 10 (including ties)
For the first time in his career, Si Woo Kim (+194) painted the top 10 (T3) for the third consecutive event. Dating back to last summer, the South Korean now owns a streak of 11 consecutive T21 or better paydays. I am leaning on his current form, but he cashed 12th and T14 in 2025 and 2024, respectively, in his previous two visits. He also shared fourth in 2021.
A winner at Pebble Beach in 2020, Nick Taylor (+455) is off to a solid opening stanza in 2026. Currently on a run of T28, T27 and T13, he returns to Pebble Beach, where he cashed in nine of 11 visits, including his last seven. The smallest greens on TOUR highlight ball-strikers over putters, and his record is proof that he is comfortable on the coast.
Top 20 (including ties)
After opening the season with T31 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sahith Theegala (+270) is off and running with T18 or better in his last three starts. Any health concerns from a truncated 2025 appear to be in the rear-view mirror, and it is great to see him back in form. He’s three-for-three at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but this week he arrives as a sponsor exemption. Challenge accepted.
After T8 at The American Express, Tom Hoge (+430), followed with MC-T70 and drifted off the radar. This week, in a no-cut event, I am pulling the trigger with the 2022 champion. In the previous two seasons, he earned checks of T17 and T6 and now cashed T17 or better in four of his last five at Pebble Beach.
Top UK/Ireland
The hottest player in this market is Englishman Justin Rose (+490). The 45-year-old is the only player with a victory in 2026 and owns paydays of T11 and T3 in the two events following his 2023 victory. Getting almost 5-to-1 on your money when McIlroy (+255), Fleetwood (+420) and Lowry (+920) are making season debuts, I will ride with the sage veteran. The rest of the group includes the likes of new dad, Robert MacIntyre (+570), Matt Fitzpatrick (+570), Harry Hall (+890), Aaron Rai (+1225) and Marco Penge (+2000). Only Fitzpatrick has flashed any form (ninth at WM Phoenix Open).
Group F Winner
Pierceson Coody (+340) played four events this season and earned top 20 or better money in each of them. Kim is the only other player in that group in 2026. Coody, making his debut, has been fantastic off the tee and into the greens, but he will have to learn quickly. Group favorite Rickie Fowler (+315) is in solid form but has never properly fired here. I will play the underdog and rely on his current form continuing.
