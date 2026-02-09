Keith Mitchell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.

Mitchell has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.