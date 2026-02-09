Keith Mitchell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell finished tied for thirty-third at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Mitchell's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|71-69-70-69
|-9
|2024
|T54
|74-66-72
|-4
|2023
|T4
|67-68-70-68
|-14
|2022
|T12
|69-68-68-70
|-12
|2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for thirty-third after posting a score of nine-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|67-72-68-69
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-64-72-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|71-68-73-67
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.969
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.062
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.253
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.262
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.391
|0.407
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.969 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a -0.062 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 24.65% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
