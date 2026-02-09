Jake Knapp betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Jake Knapp of the United States prepares to play a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp finished tied for 33rd at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Knapp's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|65-72-70-72
|-9
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of nine-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.622 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.827
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.301
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.241
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.932
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|2.301
|0.293
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.827 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.1 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.301 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Knapp has earned 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking ninth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
