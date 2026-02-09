PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States prepares to play a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)



    Jake Knapp finished tied for 33rd at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Knapp's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3365-72-70-72-9

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.622 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.8270.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.301-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.241-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.9320.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Total72.3010.293

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.827 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.1 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.301 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Knapp has earned 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking ninth.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

