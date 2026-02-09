PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 14th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Grillo's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1466-69-71-10

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3872-69-73-67-716
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-76-66-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC66-77+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5671-68-70-67-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D68-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2774-68-71-64-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT468-69-69-66-16--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-69-71-71E--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.096-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.2290.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green174-0.736-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.393-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.996-0.452

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.096 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.229 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • Grillo has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

