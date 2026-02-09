Emiliano Grillo betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 14th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Grillo's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|66-69-71
|-10
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|72-69-73-67
|-7
|16
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-76-66
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|74-68-71-64
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-69-71-71
|E
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Grillo has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.096
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.229
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|174
|-0.736
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.393
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.996
|-0.452
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.096 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.229 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.