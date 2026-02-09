Michael Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Michael Kim finished tied for 11th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that solid showing in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Kim's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T11
|68-72-70-66
|-11
|2021
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-68-74-65
|-6
|21.333
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tenth with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.550
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.007
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.102
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|1.359
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.917
|0.318
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.550 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
- Kim has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
