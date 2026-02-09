Michael Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tenth with a score of 6-under.

Kim has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.