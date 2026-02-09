Michael Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim finished tied for 11th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on that solid showing in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Kim at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Kim's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1168-72-70-66-11
    2021MC71-74+1

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-65-72-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-68-68-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.333
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tenth with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.550-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0070.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.102-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting31.3590.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.9170.318

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.550 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

