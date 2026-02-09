Adam Schenk betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Adam Schenk of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk finished tied for 47th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on his past performances at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Schenk's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T47
|74-71-66
|-5
|2023
|T37
|68-75-70-69
|-5
|2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-70-68-69
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|75-70-73
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|69-65-67-71
|-12
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T69
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-70-69-70
|-7
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.292
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.008
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.108
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.724
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-1.132
|-0.306
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.008 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Schenk currently has 59 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.