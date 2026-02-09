PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk finished tied for 47th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving on his past performances at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Schenk's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4774-71-66-5
    2023T3768-75-70-69-5
    2021MC75-75+6

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-70-68-69-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC75-70-73+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-77+8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship169-65-67-71-12--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6969-67-73-71-8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-68-69-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2170-69-69-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-70-69-70-7--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.292-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0080.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.108-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.724-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-1.132-0.306

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.008 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Schenk currently has 59 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

