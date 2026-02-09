PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith has not competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This marks Highsmith's first time competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-70-70-71-35.75
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-71-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-73-69-13.50
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 3-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.245-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.3430.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.490-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.443-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.835-0.801

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.245 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.343 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points (115th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.95% that ranks 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

