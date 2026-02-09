Joe Highsmith betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Highsmith had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 3-under.

Highsmith has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.