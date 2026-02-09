Joe Highsmith betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith has not competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This marks Highsmith's first time competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5.75
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-71
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-73-69
|-1
|3.50
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|76-70-72-72
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-74-69-76
|+8
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 3-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.245
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.343
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.490
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.443
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.835
|-0.801
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.245 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.343 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points (115th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.95% that ranks 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
