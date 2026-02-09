Keegan Bradley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bradley has one victory, one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Bradley has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.