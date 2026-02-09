Keegan Bradley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley finished tied for 65th at two-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Bradley's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|2024
|T11
|70-66-69
|-11
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of two-under.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 11-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|70-64-63-70
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|72-70-70-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.250
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has one victory, one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.870
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.496
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.165
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.427
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.113
|0.291
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.870 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a -0.496 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
