PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman will make his return to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after not competing in the tournament over the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of contending at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This marks Bridgeman's first time competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1364-66-69-69-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT469-68-67-64-12122.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-67-70-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2767-67-75-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1974-66-68-72E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-64-71-69-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-68-71-515.500

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.262-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.5370.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.1810.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting61.2970.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.9150.606

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.537 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 72.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 30.09% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Alex Noren betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW