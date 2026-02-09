Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will make his return to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after not competing in the tournament over the last five years. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of contending at this $20 million event.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This marks Bridgeman's first time competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|64-66-69-69
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|69-68-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-67-70-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-64-71-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|15.500
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.262
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.537
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.181
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|1.297
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.915
|0.606
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.537 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 72.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 30.09% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
