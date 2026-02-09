PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel finished tied for ninth at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Horschel's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T972-65-70-66-15

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-69-72-66-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7469-70-74-71+42.600
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-66-66-66-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5477-66-72-69E--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-66-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT469-71-69-67-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4267-71-77-73E17.625

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.763-0.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.1310.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.171-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.537-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.998-0.615

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.763 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Horschel has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

