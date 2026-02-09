Billy Horschel betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel finished tied for ninth at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Horschel's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|72-65-70-66
|-15
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-69-72-66
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|69-70-74-71
|+4
|2.600
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|77-66-72-69
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-66-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|67-71-77-73
|E
|17.625
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.763
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.131
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.171
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.537
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.998
|-0.615
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.763 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.