Brian Harman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Brian Harman finished tied for 53rd at -6 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Harman's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|2024
|T54
|72-70-70
|-4
|2022
|T65
|72-71-68
|-4
|2021
|T39
|67-74-70-73
|-4
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-68-74-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.000
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.450
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.447
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.047
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.379
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-1.323
|-0.452
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.450 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.447 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Harman has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.