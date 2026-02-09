PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman finished tied for 53rd at -6 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Harman at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Harman's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5371-72-69-70-6
    2024T5472-70-70-4
    2022T6572-71-68-4
    2021T3967-74-70-73-4

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-68-74-68-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.000

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.450-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.4470.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.047-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.379-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-1.323-0.452

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.450 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.447 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

