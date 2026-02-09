Harris English betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.958 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a 0.176 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, English delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.

English has earned 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.