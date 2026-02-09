Harris English betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Harris English of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Harris English finished tied for 73rd at plus-2 in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
English's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|2024
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In English's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of plus-2.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|73-68-67-70
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-70-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
English's recent performances
- English has three top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.650 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.958
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.176
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.159
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.169
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|1.144
|0.650
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.958 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a 0.176 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- English has earned 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% ranks 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
