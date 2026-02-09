PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Harris English betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Harris English finished tied for 73rd at plus-2 in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for English at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    English's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7368-76-74-72+2
    20247675-74-69+2

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In English's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of plus-2.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-69-70-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2273-68-67-70-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-70-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4767-68-67-68-12--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-70-71-70-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1368-66-69-67-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-68-67-72-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4870-68-69-72-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship267-70-68-66-13500.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2272-65-66-72-531.875

    English's recent performances

    • English has three top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.650 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.9580.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.176-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.1590.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1690.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total361.1440.650

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.958 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a 0.176 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • English has earned 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% ranks 18th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

