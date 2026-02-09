Ludvig Åberg betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg finished second at 16-under the last time he completed this tournament in 2024, though he withdrew after one round in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of contending once again at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Åberg's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|77
|+5
|2024
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 77 in the first round.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 16-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|68-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.200
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.900
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-1.866
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|182
|-1.961
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-2.593
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-5.520
|0.386
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg ranks ninth on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.900, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Åberg sports a -1.866 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg delivers a -2.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
