7H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg finished second at 16-under the last time he completed this tournament in 2024, though he withdrew after one round in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of contending once again at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Åberg's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD77+5
    2024268-65-67-16

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 77 in the first round.
    • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 16-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D68-67-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2166-68-71-68-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT768-64-68-73-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT967-67-70-67-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-67-68-70-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-65-71-68-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3671-69-69-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1368-68-65-66-1355.200

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.9000.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-1.866-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green182-1.9610.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-2.5930.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-5.5200.386

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg ranks ninth on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.900, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Åberg sports a -1.866 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg delivers a -2.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

