PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany prepares for a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany prepares for a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid missed the cut with a score of 9-over when he last played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Schmid's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-73-77+9

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC77-69+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-67-70-74-45.6
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-69-77-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-69-69-73-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT864-63-71-66-24--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4675-69-68-69-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-67-68-70-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.302-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-1.044-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.210-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1400.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.996-0.185

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.302 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -1.044 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Schmid has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.18% (153rd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Jason Day betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Max Greyserman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Robert MacIntyre betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW