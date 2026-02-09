Matti Schmid betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Matti Schmid of Germany prepares for a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid missed the cut with a score of 9-over when he last played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Schmid's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-73-77
|+9
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-67-70-74
|-4
|5.6
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-69-77
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.302
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-1.044
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.210
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.140
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.996
|-0.185
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.302 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -1.044 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.18% (153rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
