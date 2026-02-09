Matti Schmid betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Schmid has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Schmid has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.