PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala finished tied for 53rd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Theegala's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5367-72-72-71-6
    2024T2070-67-70-9
    2022T6569-68-74-4

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1870-65-70-70-944
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT766-69-73-66-1485
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT871-64-67-65-2175
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3173-66-67-68-621
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4276-65-70-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-67-70-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-67-70-72-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3868-70-75-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-74+6--

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.634-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.3690.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.7330.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141.0230.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Total211.4900.637

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.634 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.369 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 71.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
    • Theegala currently sits 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 225 points and ranks 21st in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.490 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Alex Smalley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Alex Noren betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW