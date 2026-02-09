Sahith Theegala betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.

Theegala has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Theegala has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.