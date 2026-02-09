Sahith Theegala betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala finished tied for 53rd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Theegala's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|67-72-72-71
|-6
|2024
|T20
|70-67-70
|-9
|2022
|T65
|69-68-74
|-4
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|70-65-70-70
|-9
|44
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|66-69-73-66
|-14
|85
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|71-64-67-65
|-21
|75
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|73-66-67-68
|-6
|21
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|76-65-70-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|68-70-75-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.634
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.369
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.733
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|1.023
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|1.490
|0.637
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.634 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.369 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 71.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- Theegala currently sits 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 225 points and ranks 21st in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.490 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.