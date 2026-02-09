PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim finished tied for twelfth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this event last year. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Kim at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Kim's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20251267-71-70-67-13
    2024T1466-71-69-10
    2021MC68-76E

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished 12th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-62-66-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-66-69-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT663-65-66-72-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1169-66-68-67-1067.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT465-67-65-66-19--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-64-69-72-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1971-69-73-67E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.886 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.7900.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.7510.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.2730.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.5080.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total62.3061.713

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.790 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 1.751 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 30.90% of the time.
    • Kim currently sits fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 496 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

