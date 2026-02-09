Si Woo Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Si Woo Kim of South Korea watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim finished tied for twelfth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this event last year. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Kim's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|12
|67-71-70-67
|-13
|2024
|T14
|66-71-69
|-10
|2021
|MC
|68-76
|E
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished 12th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-62-66-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-66-69-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|63-65-66-72
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|67.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|65-67-65-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.886 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.790
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.751
|0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.273
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.508
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|2.306
|1.713
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.790 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 1.751 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 30.90% of the time.
- Kim currently sits fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 496 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
