Tony Finau betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tony Finau of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after finishing tied for 13th at 12-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links from Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon his recent performances at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Finau at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Finau's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1367-67-73-69-12
    2024T4772-72-67-5

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 13th at 12-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1172-67-71-66-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-71-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-68-73-76+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-65-70-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5670-68-72-75+110.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.146-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.291-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.0260.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.478-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.597-0.654

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.291 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • Finau has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 57th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

