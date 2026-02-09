Tony Finau betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Tony Finau of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after finishing tied for 13th at 12-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links from Feb. 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon his recent performances at this tournament.
Finau's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|67-67-73-69
|-12
|2024
|T47
|72-72-67
|-5
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 13th at 12-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|72-67-71-66
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
Finau's recent performances
- Finau had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.146
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.291
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.026
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.478
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.597
|-0.654
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.291 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
- Finau has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 57th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.