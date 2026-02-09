Chris Gotterup betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Gotterup ranks second on TOUR with a 1.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.837 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 74.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.682 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR.

On the greens, Gotterup has posted a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.