Chris Gotterup betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup will make his tournament debut at Pebble Beach Golf Links when the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place Feb. 12-15. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played at the iconic California venue.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This marks Gotterup's first time competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|63-71-70-64
|-16
|500.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|63-69-68-64
|-16
|500.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
|350.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|68-61-70-66
|-15
|500.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top-five four times and in the top-10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.732 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|1.111
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.837
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.682
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.216
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.846
|0.357
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup ranks second on TOUR with a 1.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.837 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 74.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.682 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Gotterup has posted a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Gotterup leads the FedExCup Regular Season points standings with 1,046 points and ranks 14th with a 9.26% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
