Daniel Berger betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger won this tournament in 2021, shooting 18-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach, California Feb. 12-15 with hopes of recapturing his winning form at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Berger's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|1
|67-66-72-65
|-18
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2021, he finished first after posting a score of 18-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|52.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|66-70-69-64
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.346
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|1.019
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.060
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.228
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.534
|-0.168
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.346 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 1.019 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Berger has earned 143 FedExCup Regular Season points (20th) this season, and he ranks eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 8.33%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
