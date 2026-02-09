PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Daniel Berger betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger won this tournament in 2021, shooting 18-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach, California Feb. 12-15 with hopes of recapturing his winning form at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Berger at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Berger's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021167-66-72-65-18

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2021, he finished first after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.3460.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131.019-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.060-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.2280.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.534-0.168

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.346 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 1.019 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Berger has earned 143 FedExCup Regular Season points (20th) this season, and he ranks eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 8.33%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

