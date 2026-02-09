PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley finished 75th at plus-1 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Smalley's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20247573-68-76+1
    2023T6575-67-72-74+1
    2022MC71-75-68-1

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 75th after posting a score of plus-1.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4467-70-67-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4064-70-71-70-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT367-74-65-68-10--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT469-65-72-64-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0940.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0830.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.0800.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.424-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.5210.141

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.094 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 71.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
    • He has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

