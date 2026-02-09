Alex Smalley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley finished 75th at plus-1 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Smalley's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|2023
|T65
|75-67-72-74
|+1
|2022
|MC
|71-75-68
|-1
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 75th after posting a score of plus-1.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 21-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|67-70-67-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|64-70-71-70
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|67-74-65-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.094
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.083
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.080
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.424
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.521
|0.141
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.094 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 71.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- He has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.